Green Beret Veteran Rep. Michael Waltz Blasts Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy: “November Can’t Come Soon Enough”

On Saturday, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) blasted Joe Biden’s foreign policy after Iran launched drones toward Israel.

Rep. Waltz spoke with Fox News host Jon Scott and shared, “There is no other way to describe the Obama-Biden Middle East policy except as a dangerous disaster. I mean, this is an utter calamity. Just a few years ago, under President Trump, ISIS was destroyed, Iran was broke and on their back foot, and we had the Abraham Accords, and look where we are now.”

Waltz continued, “I think the fundamental mistake, the fundamental underpinning, has been an appeasement strategy from the Biden Administration that is so focused on what they called de-escalation that it has signaled to the region, and certainly to Iran, that they have room to push, that they can achieve their goals as the Biden administration continues to try to appease and back away and that’s been reinforced.”

“Just last year, we refused to push the UN to renew sanctions on Iran’s drone and missile program. Now, they are literally flying towards Israel.”

“We have not enforced the oil sanctions, 90% of their oil is being sold to China. We have backed away from our greatest ally, Israel, very publicly.”

“And by the way, we spent the last couple of years practically begging Iran to get back into an Iran deal using Russia as an intermediary, and the lead negotiator is now under investigation by the FBI for some type of traitorous activity towards Iran … the list is so long that Iran clearly thinks it can get away with this and sees this as an opportunity.”

Waltz then shared what most Americans are thinking…“November can’t come soon enough,” adding, “We have to have a commander-in-chief that our enemies respect and fear.”

“And we do not have that right now.”

Watch:

(Rep. Waltz begins at the 9:10 mark)