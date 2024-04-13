GOING VIRAL: NCAA Basketball Star Describes What It Was Like to Meet Dementia Joe at the White House (VIDEO)

A Gen Z UConn basketball player described what it was like meeting Joe Biden at the White House after winning last year’s NCAA title.

According to the NCAA champ, Joe Biden had no idea what was going on.

“Took a picture with Joe Biden — a team picture. Joe Biden talked to us for about three minutes and then right after that, he asked us for a picture again…” UConn’s Donavan Clingan said.

“What did he say in that 3 minutes?” a friend asked Donavan Clingan.

“Completely ignored Coach Hurley. I really couldn’t understand what he was saying…” he said.

Biden mumbled through his remarks last year as he celebrated the UConn Huskies as NCAA champs at the White House.

