Germany Arrests Four Teenagers for Allegedly Planning Islamic Extremist Attacks on Churches in Multiple Cities, Evidence Found in 16-Year-Old’s Chats

German authorities have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of plotting Islamic extremist attacks in multiple cities across the country.

The arrests, announced by prosecutors in Duesseldorf on Friday, highlight a concerning trend of youth radicalization within the country., Fox News reported.

The group, comprising two girls aged 15 and 16, a 15-year-old boy from various locales in North Rhine-Westphalia—Germany’s most populous state—and a 16-year-old boy from Baden-Wuerttemberg, was detained following the issuance of court warrants over the Easter weekend.

The suspects are believed to have expressed willingness to execute an “Islamist-motivated terror attack,” with plans in varying stages of formulation.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the juveniles’ ages, officials have been reticent about the specifics of these plans.

They are currently held on suspicion of preparing for a severe act of violence, along with declaring their readiness to commit murder and manslaughter.

The investigation was initiated based on the activities of the 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly planning to depart Germany to join the Islamic State group.

Evidence from her cellphone revealed discussions about potential targets in Dortmund, Duesseldorf, or Cologne, including churches and synagogues in her hometown of Iserlohn. These revelations led to the identification and arrest of the additional suspects.

According to the Telegraph, suspects are accused of planning attacks on Christians, with discussions surrounding the use of knives, Molotov cocktails, and firearms in their assault strategies.

The Daily Wire reported that the father of one of the suspects was previously under investigation for allegedly fundraising for ISIS.

Meanwhile, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month that an Idaho teenager has been arrested for pledging allegiance to ISIS and planning to attack local churches.

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 18, of Coeur d’Alene, was arrested on Saturday, April 6, for attempting to provide material support and resources to the terror organization.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Mercurio pledged his allegiance to ISIS and “planned to attack individuals at churches in Coeur d’Alene on April 7 using weapons, including knives, firearms, and fire.”

Mercurio’s plan, according to the complant, was to attack his father with a metal pipe, steal his guns, and carry out a suicide attack at local churches.