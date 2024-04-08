Georgia Defendant Harrison Floyd Catches Fani Willis in a New Crime! – Gives Her Until Monday Afternoon to Recuse Herself From RICO Case or Face Charges!

Harrison Floyd, former leader of Black Voices for Trump and a defendant in Fani Willis’s lawfare suit against President Trump and his associates, caught Fulton County District Attorney committing another crime.

It is already widely known that Willis committed perjury when lying in court about the length of her affair with her lead prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade. Both Willis and Wade lied about when their affair started in order to cover up that she hired him not on his talent or legal mind but because she could then work with the traffic attorney and pay him for his services in the Trump RICO case.

Wade was forced to resign from the case for committing the exact same crimes as his lover who is still overseeing the case against the former president. The legacy media has completely ignored Fani’s lawlessness as they cover this charade.

Now Harrison Floyd has caught Willis in another criminal act. Floyd alleged Willis illegally recorded a telephone call with his attorney in an unrelated criminal case in Maryland. Maryland is a two-party state, meaning both parties in an electronic discussion must give their permission to record the conversation.

Harrison Floyd pointed this out last week in his threat to Fani Willis.

Harrison wrote: “I don’t want to put a black woman in Jail. But if @FaniforDA (Fani Willis) does not recuse herself from this case by noon on Monday, I may have no other choice than to pursue all lawful remedies.

Floyd included a copy of the state wiretap law that shows Maryland is a two-party state. Breaking this law could result in up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both.

And Willis and her staff were stupid enough to admit they recorded the call in an article at the far-left Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harrison Floyd is the only one of the RICO defendants to spend time in prison after his arrest.

Now it may be Fani’s turn.

UPDATE: Harrison Floyd released a statement on Monday afternoon. He has not made a decision yet on whether to file suit against the crooked DA.