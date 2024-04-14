The Gateway Pundit Readers Come Through AGAIN Raising Over $10K for Abused J6er! Isaac Thomas Sends Thank You For Helping to Reunite with His Beloved Dog Izzy After Biden Regime Left Him with Nothing

On Saturday, we asked The Gateway Pundit readers for help to reunite J6er Isaac Thomas with his beloved dog Izzy, and you, dear readers, came through again and raised the funds needed within a few hours.

Isaac has been seperated from Izzy for eight months while he was in the DC Gulag. In February, he was released from the Washington Correctional Treatment to await trial, and his quest to be reunited with Izzy began.

Isaac sent the following note to thank you for making it possible to get Izzy back by his side during an absolutely brutal, emotional, and difficult time after the Biden regime has left him with nothing.

During his confinement, two generous J6ers, Jalise and Mark Middleton, took care of Isaac’s beloved dog Izzy.

Unfortunately, they were found guilty and will be sentenced in May. So they could no longer take care of Izzy. This left Isaac afraid that he would lose Izzy forever.

On Saturday The Gateway Pundit readers raised over $10,000 for Isaac to be reunited with Izzy! THANK YOU!

Isaac wrote to TGP:

I would like to give a huge thank you to Jalise and Mark Middleton of American Patriot Relief for taking care of Izzy for me during my time in the DC Gulag. They did an amazing job making sure she was happy and taken care of. Please keep Jalise and Mark in your prayers as they prepare for their sentencing next month. They are amazing Patriots who deserve so much better than this. I’m sure Izzy will miss them and miss Texas!! Who knows, maybe we’ll get to go back someday when all of this is over and visit. And thank you to The Gateway Pundit and their readers for continuing to support the J6ers. You guys really are our biggest supporters! Thank you guys for supporting me and my family! God Bless all of you. Isaac

To help Isaac and Izzy get settled once they are reunited, please visit here.