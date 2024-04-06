THE FOUL: UConn Fans and LeBron James Cry Like Babies After Ref Calls Obvious Foul, Giving Iowa the Ball in Final Seconds of NCAA Women’s Semi-Final — THE VIDEO

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to the National Championships on Sunday after defeating Connecticut on Friday night in a thriller 71-69.

Iowa trailed for most of the game but came back strong in the second half tallying 45 points to lift the Hawkeyes over UConn in the NCAA semifinal game. UConn led by as much as 12 points in the first half of the game.

Earlier in the night undefeated South Carolina routed North Carolina in their semifinal game 78-59, in what was a lopsided contest.

The Iowa game ended shortly after UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards was called for the offensive foul with 3.9 seconds remaining. The foul gave the Hawkeyes the ball with seconds remaining. Caitlin Clark was then fouled and hit one of two free throws and Iowa rebounded the ball with less than two seconds remaining.

Once Clark threw the ball into Kate Martin the game ended. Iowa won by two.

Following the game, Huskie fans ranted that the foul – a moving screen – was a bogus call.

Here is the slow motion of Edwards taking out Gabby Marshall and almost taking her head off.

Anyone can see this was a foul!

Via Outkick.

UConn fans don’t think this was a foul at the end of the loss to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/KXW0pfKigA — OutKick (@Outkick) April 6, 2024

The Iowa haters and LeBron James were disgusted with this obvious foul call.

LeBron James reacts to the end of UConn-Iowa: pic.twitter.com/QppXy95EwY — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) April 6, 2024

Here is another view.