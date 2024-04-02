Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson Says Impeaching Mayorkas Is “Political Charade” and “Degrades the Office” (VIDEO)

The US House of Representatives, led by Republicans, impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a 214-213 vote on February 13, 2024.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accused Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious trial in the US Senate.

Two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

Under Mayorkas over 10 million illegal aliens have walked across the Open US border into the country.

At least another 400,000 illegal aliens were flown to the US on planes, 90% of them to red states Florida and Texas.

This is a purposeful invasion of America that is unsustainable and dangerous. And Democrats knew exactly what they were doing when they opened the US border to the invasion.

On Monday, former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson called the impeachment of Mayorkas a “political charade” and “dangerous.”

Jeh Johnson: Mika, many people forget that Homeland Security is much more than border security. It’s cyber security, it’s counterterrorism, it’s maritime security, it’s aviation security through the TSA, it’s the protection of our national leaders through the Secret Service. It’s FEMA, it’s protection of federal government buildings. And so the Secretary at any one time has at least 10 different missions, including the immigration border security mission. And my biggest concern about this ‘political charade’, which we’re about to undergo in the Senate, is that it, first of all, degrades the process. It’s a constitutionally prescribed process. It degrades the process, but it degrades the office of Secretary of Security and makes it much, much harder to recruit somebody in the future who’s willing to step up and protect our homeland.

What is he even talking about? The southern border is nonexistent!

Midnight Rider reported: