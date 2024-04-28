Former Democratic State Senator Tony Navarrete was sentenced on Friday to one year in prison after being charged with seven felony counts involving sexual misconduct with his two young nephews.

35-year-old Navarette, a “rising star” in the Arizona Democrat party, was arrested and charged with a felony described as “knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor.”

Navarette also has ties to State Rep. Athena Salman and Sen. Juan Mendez, Democrat colleagues who helped him draft a bill requiring all Arizona schools to teach sexual education instruction starting in Kindergarten. The failed attempt by Democrats would require schools to begin sexual education instruction with students as young as four years old. Navarrete’s friend and Illegitimate Governor, Katie Hobbs, also sponsored similar legislationwhile serving in the Arizona Senate.

More recently, in 2023, Hobbs vetoed a bill that would make it illegal to film or facilitate sexually explicit acts in government buildings and classrooms months after a teacher in Arizona was fired for shooting a porno in her classroom and posting it to OnlyFans.

Navarrete reportedly, in a recorded phone call monitored by police, “acknowledged touching the victim’s penis and performing oral sex on the youth multiple times over several years,” according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents. However, Mitchell’s office failed to convict Navarrete after a mistrial despite the recorded admission of guilt. A retrial has been ordered for February 12, and Navarrete faces seven counts involving pedophilia.

However, his attorneys announced in court on Friday that they intend to appeal the conviction.

During sentencing, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered one year in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his single count of child sex crime. He is also now required to register as a sex offender. Earlier this year, a jury deemed Navarrete not guilty on one count of molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor but declared Navarrete guilty on a separate charge of sexual conduct with a minor. A mistrial was declared in Oct. 2023, when jurors at the time were split on a decision about the allegations against Navarrete. The former Democratic politician was arrested in 2019 and indicted in 2021 on seven child sex crime charges. Court documents at the time stated Navarrete sexually touched the victim multiple times over a few years. Navarrete reportedly apologized to the victim and regretted his actions in a phone call recorded by police.

