Former Democratic State Senator Tony Navarrete was sentenced on Friday to one year in prison after being charged with seven felony counts involving sexual misconduct with his two young nephews.
35-year-old Navarette, a “rising star” in the Arizona Democrat party, was arrested and charged with a felony described as “knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor.”
Navarette also has ties to State Rep. Athena Salman and Sen. Juan Mendez, Democrat colleagues who helped him draft a bill requiring all Arizona schools to teach sexual education instruction starting in Kindergarten. The failed attempt by Democrats would require schools to begin sexual education instruction with students as young as four years old. Navarrete’s friend and Illegitimate Governor, Katie Hobbs, also sponsored similar legislationwhile serving in the Arizona Senate.
More recently, in 2023, Hobbs vetoed a bill that would make it illegal to film or facilitate sexually explicit acts in government buildings and classrooms months after a teacher in Arizona was fired for shooting a porno in her classroom and posting it to OnlyFans.
Navarrete reportedly, in a recorded phone call monitored by police, “acknowledged touching the victim’s penis and performing oral sex on the youth multiple times over several years,” according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents. However, Mitchell’s office failed to convict Navarrete after a mistrial despite the recorded admission of guilt. A retrial has been ordered for February 12, and Navarrete faces seven counts involving pedophilia.
However, his attorneys announced in court on Friday that they intend to appeal the conviction.
AZ Family reports:
During sentencing, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered one year in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for his single count of child sex crime. He is also now required to register as a sex offender.