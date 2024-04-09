Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hired at $400/Hour to Investigate “Worst Mayor in America” Tiffany Henyard

The Village of Dolton, Illinois’ voted Monday to hire failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who let her city burn with rampant crime and violence, to investigate Democrat Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s corruption for a hefty $400 an hour.
Henyard is already under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.
She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use.
Last month, the corrupt mayor even vetoed an investigation after the Dolton Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to probe Henyard’s spending and invite the FBI to investigate her scandalous activity.
According to The New York Post, “The heart of her scandals, however, center around a tax-funded ‘economic development’ trip to Las Vegas last May,” which includes allegations of sexual assault.
Residents have dubbed her the “worst mayor in America.”
Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Dolton trustees were considering hiring Lightfoot to lead the investigation into her fellow Democrat.
“She’s the best they can find?” the New York Post asked.
And it appears she is, as the Board officially tasked Lightfoot with “figuring out what happened in Vegas,” as Dolton Board of Trustee member Brittney Norwood put it.
Will Lightfoot do any better than the highly political FBI, or will what happened in Vegas stay in Vegas?
Fox News reported on Monday:
Starting Tuesday, Lightfoot will be paid $400 an hour to gather information on Henyard’s alleged spending and finance mismanagement as well as “any state and federalviolations.”
Ahead of Monday’s vote, Lightfoot said she understood the residents want to go in a different direction from Henyard, and promised to “follow the facts where they lead.”
At the end of her investigation, Lightfoot will present a report to the Village of Dolton on her findings. The findings in the report will determine what happens beyond that.
Henyard has been accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police in retaliatory business raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries like traveling to Las Vegas. Last month, Henyard reportedly vetoed the board’s resolution to probe her spending over purported misuse of funds.