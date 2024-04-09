Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Hired at $400/Hour to Investigate “Worst Mayor in America” Tiffany Henyard

The Village of Dolton, Illinois’ voted Monday to hire failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who let her city burn with rampant crime and violence, to investigate Democrat Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s corruption for a hefty $400 an hour.

Henyard is already under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use.

Last month, the corrupt mayor even vetoed an investigation after the Dolton Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to probe Henyard’s spending and invite the FBI to investigate her scandalous activity.

According to The New York Post, “The heart of her scandals, however, center around a tax-funded ‘economic development’ trip to Las Vegas last May,” which includes allegations of sexual assault.

Residents have dubbed her the “worst mayor in America.”

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Dolton trustees were considering hiring Lightfoot to lead the investigation into her fellow Democrat.

“She’s the best they can find?” the New York Post asked.

And it appears she is, as the Board officially tasked Lightfoot with “figuring out what happened in Vegas,” as Dolton Board of Trustee member Brittney Norwood put it.

Will Lightfoot do any better than the highly political FBI, or will what happened in Vegas stay in Vegas?

