FIREWORKS! Trump Blasts Judge Overseeing Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Lawfare Case on Eve of Trial

President Trump on Sunday blasted the far-left judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial which is set to begin on Monday.

Recall that Trump’s lawyers asked for a 90-day delay so they can pour over the thousands of pages of discovery, but the judge denied their request.

Trump went off on Judge Merchan for giving his lawyers a short period of time to read through the hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg illegally hid.

“Judge Juan Merchan, perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history, only gave us a short period of time to read and study hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that D.A. Alvin Bragg illegally hid, disguised, and held back from us. Of course, and as the Judge knows, we need far more time than that. They could have started this Fake Biden Trial many years ago, not right in the middle of my campaign for President, and time would not be a problem. This is a blatant and unprecedented attack on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent (who is leading in every poll!), done in close coordination with the White House, that cannot be allowed to go forward!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

President Trump on Friday filed a motion requesting that the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ case be recused because of his daughter’s political work.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

“In 2019, Ms. Merchan made public statements during a podcast regarding a conversation with Your Honor that reflect bias against President Trump from both speakers in that exchange,” Trump’s lawyers wrote Friday, according to Fox News. “Consistent with that conversation, President Biden and Vice President Harris are long-term clients of Authentic and Ms. Merchan, along with many other politicians and entities who are actively campaigning and advocating against President Trump right now.”

“Authentic’s clients disbursed more than $18 million to the company between the return of the Indictment and the present,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “It is industry practice that Authentic would receive percentages based on funds raised and recipient engagement, and Ms. Merchan has had an ownership stake and leadership role in the company while this case is pending.”

Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last April on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wanted to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charge Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was.