Feds Demand Employers Use Workers’ Preferred Pronouns and Allow Them to Use Bathrooms That Match Their Gender Identity or Face Punishment

The federal government warned employers that if they don’t use workers’ preferred pronouns or stop them from using bathrooms that align with their ‘gender identity’ they will face punishment.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Monday updated its guidance on workplace harassment to cover transgender, non-binary and other LGBTQ workers.
The Democrat-led EEOC voted 2-3 on Friday to update its guidance.
Employers can find themselves in court if they do not follow the new anti-bias laws and fail to adhere to the EEOC guidelines.
Reuters reported:
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday said employers refusing to use transgender workers’ preferred pronouns and barring them from using bathrooms that match their gender identity amounts to unlawful workplace harassment under federal anti-discrimination law.
The EEOC updated its enforcement guidance, opens new tab on workplace harassment for the first time in 25 years, including to reflect a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that anti-bias laws cover LGBTQ workers, after an earlier attempt stalled during the Trump administration.
The commission in the new guidance also addressed the rise of remote work and said that discriminating against employees based on their decisions to have abortions or use contraception is a form of sex discrimination.
The guidance is not legally binding, but lays out a blueprint for how the EEOC will enforce anti-bias laws and can be cited in court to back up legal arguments.