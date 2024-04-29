Feds Demand Employers Use Workers’ Preferred Pronouns and Allow Them to Use Bathrooms That Match Their Gender Identity or Face Punishment

Here we go.

The federal government warned employers that if they don’t use workers’ preferred pronouns or stop them from using bathrooms that align with their ‘gender identity’ they will face punishment.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Monday updated its guidance on workplace harassment to cover transgender, non-binary and other LGBTQ workers.

The Democrat-led EEOC voted 2-3 on Friday to update its guidance.

Employers can find themselves in court if they do not follow the new anti-bias laws and fail to adhere to the EEOC guidelines.

Reuters reported: