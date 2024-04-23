FBI Codename For Trump Classified Documents Investigation Revealed

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday ordered key evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case to be unredacted.

The newly unredacted documents revealed Biden’s White House had direct ties to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The Biden Regime was also directly tied to Jack Smith’s investigation despite claims to the contrary from US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The newly unredacted documents revealed the FBI codename for the investigation into presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago was “Plasmic Echo.”

“[Redacted] PLASMIC ECHO; Mishandling of Classified or National Defense Information; UNKNOWN SUBJECT; SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER” the document dated February 24, 2022 read.

What does this mean?

One month later on March 30 US Attorney General Merrick Garland approved a full investigation.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized boxes of records from Trump’s Florida estate.

Machine-gun-toting agents descend on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and by November Biden’s DOJ appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents stored at the Florida residence.

Within a few months Special Counsel Jack Smith had issued a flurry of subpoenas and by June 2023 Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges.

The FBI’s investigation into Trump’s presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago have all the hallmarks of their previous witch hunt of the former president.

Recall that the FBI dubbed their investigation into Trump’s 2016 “Crossfire Hurricane.”

In July 2016, FBI special agent Peter Strzok opened a counter-intel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

For years the DOJ and FBI resisted the release of the “electronic communication” used to launch the scam investigation because it revealed the entire spying operation was a scam.

The EC revealed Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

Last year Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.