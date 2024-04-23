A FAMILY GRIEVES: Heartbreaking Letter from Laurie Smith – The Mother of an Innocent J6 Political Prisoner After She Visits Him in Prison

Recently, Laurie Smith wrote The Gateway Pundit after she visited her young son Brad Smith, who is serving time in federal prison.

Brad is a political prisoner of the Biden regime. Brad attended the protests on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol and watched from outside the US Capitol.

Brad never entered the Capitol, never brought a weapon, never vandalized anything, and never hurt anyone.

But the Biden regime sentenced him to 41 months in prison for touching a huge Trump sign that passed over his head as he stood in the crowd that day.

** If you would like to help support Brad Smith, please go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G9DY8

Ray Epps, who was filmed pushing the sign and directing people, was never charged for this same crime that Brad and several others were sentenced for.

Brad Smith, who never broke the law in his life and respected the police, entered prison in 2022 for this made-up crime.

Laurie recently visited her son in prison. She sent us this photo.

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak out about my son. I struggled a little on what to write only because I just want to complain so much and express what an evil corrupted regime we have right now. But, I thought I would write more about how truly thankful and blessed we are for the support and how proud I am of my son. Visiting a child in prison is so surreal and such a physical draining event.

My son Charles Bradford Smith (Brad) attended the January 6 rally to show his support for President Trump. Over nine months later the FBI did a terrifying pre-dawn raid of our home and arrested our son who was 24 years old at the time.

Despite that he was charged with Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding because of some hyperbolic rhetoric on his phone. Yet so many have said horrific things about President Trump with absolutely no consequences. They are even praised for it.

Then months later after Brad’s arrest they decided to add on a very serious felony assault charge. Our son was devastated. Not only because of the extreme charge, but he has always respected law enforcement. This charge was due to a very large Trump sign being passed over dozens and dozens of people and Brad also touched the sign for 7 seconds as it passed by. The sign never injured anyone but did eventually go into a line of police and was placed on the ground.

What is even more upsetting is that Ray Epps is seen on several video clips touching this sign and was never charged at all for it.

With no criminal background (not even a traffic ticket) Brad has been tragically sentenced to 41 months in prison for attending the January 6 rally and 36 months’ probation. He reported to prison November 1st, 2022.

My son just loved what Trump stood for. He went to his very first Trump rally in 2015, not long after graduating from high school. Then he went on to attend several other rallies and even ended up joining the Young Republican Club in college. Brad has always loved learning about history and politics, and he respected and valued Trump's policies.

My son is a Patriotic Conservative Christian young man who never imagined he would be sent to prison for supporting President Trump at the January 6th rally.

People ask me many times how Brad is coping while being in prison these past 18 months and I can honestly say he rarely complains. The last thing I know he would want is for us to worry more than we already are. He has been so humbled by the outpouring of love and support. It’s something I could never put into words. All of this has reminded my son and myself as well that there are so many good people in the world despite what is happening right now to him. If anything, this has made my son stronger physically, mentally, and most importantly closer than he already was to God.

The day you must hug your young son goodbye and have him walk through those prison doors is something I would not wish on any parent. Please continue to pray for him.

Sincerely,

Laurie Smith