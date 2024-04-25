Fact Check: No, The Gateway Pundit is Not Losing Its Audience — We Continue to be One of the MOST VISITED News Sites in America Today

Yesterday, the news of the Gateway Pundit’s bankruptcy filing was released to the public.

As outlined in yesterday’s statement, this decision was made for business reasons. However, for our dedicated readers and trusted staff, there are no planned changes. We remain committed to delivering the same high-quality daily news and journalism to America today.

The mainstream media began reporting this news in a feverish way with glee and half-truths. They all had their erroneous spin on the filing. They were misunderstanding what was going on, and simply speculating as to what our motives were, what the facts were, and why it was happening.

One of the lies they started repeating in their coverage was that the traffic for the Gateway Pundit has gone down or plummeted.

In many reports they tried to claim that our traffic has gone down 62% since 2020, an outright lie. The Gateway Pundit is completely transparent about our site traffic. We link to it on every page, it’s a blue button at the bottom right of every page labelled “TGP Stats”, and it’s through a service called StatCounter.com.

The art and science of measuring website traffic is not precise, but across every reliable system it shows the same thing: our Gateway Pundit traffic is substantially higher than in 2020. Here’s what the month-to-month 2020-2024 data shows, and as you can see it does NOT show a decline in either site traffic or in unique visits to the site:

The mainstream media has based this lie on the way that online websites’ traffic is measured. One such service is called Comscore. Comscore is similar to StatCounter, and it requires website administrators to place a code or script on each page so that traffic can be counted. In early 2023, TGP removed that code because we no longer needed their reports. So today Comscore shows that our traffic is substantially down, even though that is not true – we had simply removed their tracking code.

Comscore’s statistics are then used by a hard-left blog to track and harass right-wing publications and journalists; one is known as “The Righting.” They published a story that was based entirely off of the Comscore data, showing the wrong statistics and facts. This source was then used by left-leaning media outlets to report these things as verified third-party facts.

All they did was copy and paste the wrong data, from the wrong service, to support a wrong conclusion: that TGP’s traffic was down when, in fact, it is actually substantially up.

TGP also uses Google Analytics to track our site traffic, and Google reports the same trends as StatCounter, even though they don’t provide a public link to the data: TGP traffic is nearly double that of 2020. Google Analytics proves that page-views to the GP site have gone from between 24-32 million views to between 55-87 million page-views.

Here’s our January 2020 Google Analytics report:

And here’s our January 2024 Google Analytics report. Google changed the way they display their reports, so it’s a little harder to compare the two, but if you look at the total pageviews, and the total unique users, you can find the key data.

Can you guess whether the left-wing mainstream media is reporting the truth that traffic is substantially up, or whether they spread the disinformation that it is substantially down? I’m sure you know that they chose the lie, instead of the truth, because in their minds the emotional agenda is more important than the facts.

We reached out to several reporters involved in promoting this disinformation and asked them to correct their data and amend their stories.

To their credit, Mediaite’s Alexander Griffing fixed his story to at least show that the traffic numbers were in dispute. He did this quickly and was a complete professional about the matter.

And then there was the Atlantic’s Paul Fahri. He wrote in the “Atlantic” that the Gateway Pundit traffic was down by over half. This, as I’ve explained, is simply not true.

We reached out to Paul and asked him to correct his story. We showed him the evidence, we explained the situation, we said surely at least he would want to explain that the numbers were reasonably in dispute.

Surely a journalist with years working at the Washington Post would want his readers to have the right information, have the right facts, and draw the right conclusions from those facts.

Fahri told us he didn’t care if it was true or not, he wasn’t going to update the article. He told us to go take it up with the source he received the information from, and maybe just take it up with Comscore themselves.

Here’s Paul’s response, you can see how readers get left with disinformation and outright lies in mainstream reporting when you have reporters as clearly arrogant as Paul:

NPR of course repeated the same lying line about our traffic being down. It’s not even worth trying to engage with those hard-left zealots committed to disinformation.

Instead of correcting their errors, mainstream journalists revel in their errors. Instead of doing their jobs to get the story right all the time, they simply push the agenda and ignore the facts. This is why America no longer reads these partisan disinformation outlets. This is why America fell out of love with mainstream journalism.

This is the truth why the Gateway Pundit is getting more site traffic than ever before. Even though we are constantly harassed with lawfare, even though the government is trying to push us off all social media platforms in a case now being decided before the Supreme Court, even though our ad platforms are attacked and even our advertisers are harassed by insane left-wing anti-free-speech zealots, despite everything they throw at the Gateway Pundit, we’re doing better than ever.

When I founded the Gateway Pundit, I had no idea we would get to this point. I had no idea our growth would be this phenomenal. But I had one overriding belief: that if we told the truth, and reported what other people were afraid to report … that it would all work out and that people would read us and support us.

I am enormously proud that the Gateway Pundit and our amazing team of journalists have taken the national lead on reporting about the unconstitutional COVID lockdowns and massive state misinformation about the virus, the 2020 election fraud and cover-up, the January 6th show trials and political prisoners, endless Biden scandals, and so much more.

Thank you for making the Gateway Pundit the number one source of news and opinion journalism in America.