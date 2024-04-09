EXPOSED: Billion $$$ Pfizer SCAM “Paxlovid” COVID-19 Pill – TAXPAYER FUNDED! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: NEJM Study Reveals Pfizer’s Antiviral Drug Paxlovid Does ‘Little or Nothing’ Against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2:   SICK: Nurse and Husband Charged with Disturbing Sex Crimes Following Evidence of Child Pornography and Bestiality — Police Found Video of Wife Having Sex with Her Great Dane

ARTICLE 3:  JUST IN: Trump Sues Far-Left Judge Overseeing Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ Trial

ARTICLE 4: Zoo Animals in Dallas React to Solar Eclipse (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5:   Co-Eds Loudly Boo as University of Arkansas Police Officer Cuts Down Student’s Pro-Trump Flag (VIDEO) *Updated*

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.