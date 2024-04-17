EXCLUSIVE: Paul Ingrasia and Laura Loomer Give Updates on Illegals in NYC and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s Lawfare Against Trump (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia and investigative journalist Laura Loomer on Tuesday provided updates on the ongoing election interference lawfare against Donald Trump taking place less than a mile away from illegal aliens protesting at New York City Hall.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that more than 1,000 illegal aliens from Africa swarmed New York City Hall on Tuesday after they were falsely promised work visas and green cards.

Ingrassia, a New York resident, told us more about the thousands of illegals from Guinea and other African countries “demanding housing, work permits and health care.” Ingrassia continued, “Meanwhile, all the resources are being used to prosecute Donald Trump just two blocks away from here.”

He also shared updates on President Trump’s trial, the conflicts of interest with bad actors trying to take Trump down, and the highly partisan questions for jury members in the ongoing jury selection.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, they’re trying to ruin President Trump not only in his legal and business life but also in his personal life—preventing him from attending his son’s graduation and threatening arrest if he is not present for every day of the witch hunt trial.

Ingrassia noted the disrespect and total disregard from the judge toward a President of the United States and a leading candidate, adding that Judge Merchan “is violating every rule, every custom, every norm, every precedent.”

“This is a kangaroo court. This is a banana republic system of justice that we’re seeing in New York. It’s very shameful, and, you know, as that goes on, you have illegals flooding the streets just blocks away from the courthouse. It’s a true disgrace.”

The disrespect is further seen with the far-left judge’s trampling of Trump’s First Amendment rights with a strict gag order, which was recently expanded to bar Trump from making factual statements about the judge’s far-left family members. This comes after Trump sounded the alarm on the judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign and received tens of MILLIONS of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday, President Trump shared a video of Laura Loomer and Andrew Giuliani making true statements about the trial, the judge, and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and came under fire for a potential violation of his gag order.

Merchan is reportedly considering fining Trump $3,000 for sharing this video of Loomer “verbally attacking Merchan’s wife.” Loomer simply pointed out that “Judge Merchan’s wife literally worked for Letitia James.”

Trump trial: Judge Merchan mulls prosecution request to fine Trump $3,000 for attacking witnesses “During a lunch break, Trump posted a video of right-wing ally Laura Loomer verbally attacking Merchan’s wife.” —-⁦@YahooNews⁩ “Attacking” https://t.co/j6fNstfFsG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 16, 2024

Loomer spoke to Ingrassia and The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson on Tuesday with more on the “all Muslim” illegals from Africa and threatened consequences against Trump for sharing her video: