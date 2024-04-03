‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Refuses to Take ‘Demeaning’ Trans Roles, Demands to Play Real Women Instead

by

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has declared that he no longer wants to take transgender roles and expects to be cast as a biological woman moving forward.

Schafer said in an interview with GQ magazine that he found being offered such roles a “privilege” but at the same time very “demeaning” to his transgender identity:

I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on. It’s a privilege, but it’s been very intentional. I’ve been offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.

I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility and maybe a little bit of guilt for not being more of a spokesperson.

But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centrepiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.

The 25-year-old, who also starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has become one of the most recognizable transgender actors and activists in modern America.

Last November, late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon was slammed by trans activists after referring to Schafer as “bud.”

“For Halloween, I was obsessed with how the capitol people were in costume and made my own costume,” Schafer said, before showing Fallon a picture.

“Congratulations, bud,” Fallon responded. “This is really cool, now you’re in Hunger Games — as a capitol person!”

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

