Erdogan’s Islamist Party Suffers Historic Defeat in Mayoral Elections in Turkey After 22 Years — Secular Party Surpasses Ruling Party for First Time Sparking Nationwide Celebrations (VIDEO)

The political landscape of Turkey has undergone a seismic shift after Sunday’s local elections.

The main secular opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), seized control of key cities and broke President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP) ‘s 22-year rule.

The CHP not only retained its hold over Istanbul and Ankara but also extended its influence to traditionally AKP-dominated provinces.

With over 90% of the votes counted, Istanbul’s incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (CHP) and Ankara’s Mayor Mansur Yavas (CHP) celebrated resounding victories, indicating a substantial change in the public’s sentiment towards Erdogan’s rule, AP reported.

The AKP, in contrast, witnessed its support plummet nationwide, garnering only 36% of the votes against the CHP’s 37%.

This electoral triumph extends the CHP’s dominion to 36 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. This result marks the party’s poorest showing since Erdogan co-founded it in 2001 and ascended to power the following year.

In an address from the presidential palace, Erdogan conceded the electoral defeat, acknowledging the need for “courageous” self-criticism and vowing to “correct our mistakes.”

The CHP’s victory is hailed as a ‘revolution at the ballot box’ by the secular nationalist daily Sozcu, while other opposition outlets, like Cumhuriyet, celebrate the “historic victory.”

The widespread celebration suggests a yearning for change from Erdogan’s authoritarian tilt and a revitalization of democratic ideals in the country.

