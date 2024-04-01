Erdogan’s Islamist Party Suffers Historic Defeat in Mayoral Elections in Turkey After 22 Years — Secular Party Surpasses Ruling Party for First Time Sparking Nationwide Celebrations (VIDEO)

by

The political landscape of Turkey has undergone a seismic shift after Sunday’s local elections.

The main secular opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), seized control of key cities and broke President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP) ‘s 22-year rule.

The CHP not only retained its hold over Istanbul and Ankara but also extended its influence to traditionally AKP-dominated provinces.

With over 90% of the votes counted, Istanbul’s incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (CHP) and Ankara’s Mayor Mansur Yavas (CHP) celebrated resounding victories, indicating a substantial change in the public’s sentiment towards Erdogan’s rule, AP reported.

The AKP, in contrast, witnessed its support plummet nationwide, garnering only 36% of the votes against the CHP’s 37%.

This electoral triumph extends the CHP’s dominion to 36 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. This result marks the party’s poorest showing since Erdogan co-founded it in 2001 and ascended to power the following year.

In an address from the presidential palace, Erdogan conceded the electoral defeat, acknowledging the need for “courageous” self-criticism and vowing to “correct our mistakes.”

The CHP’s victory is hailed as a ‘revolution at the ballot box’ by the secular nationalist daily Sozcu, while other opposition outlets, like Cumhuriyet, celebrate the “historic victory.”

WATCH:

The widespread celebration suggests a yearning for change from Erdogan’s authoritarian tilt and a revitalization of democratic ideals in the country.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.