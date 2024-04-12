EPIC: Iowa Governor LEGALIZES Arresting Immigrants Among Border INVASION | Beyond the Headlines

Republican Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, took a GIGANTIC step in fighting the influx of immigrants flooding across the border amidst a crisis at the southern border, seeing THOUSANDS of unvetted illegal aliens pouring into the country. Following Texas’ lead, the act promises to give law enforcement the ability to ARREST illegal aliens, something that is becoming more and more rare across the country. Will other states follow suit, and will this have a positive impact on the border crisis?

Elijah Schaffer digs into this very topic on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

