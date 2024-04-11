EMBARRASSING: Press Sec KJP OWNED by Reporter Over Biden HYPOCRISY | Beyond the Headlines

We all know that consistency isn’t one of the Biden administration’s strong suits. In the most recent displays of this, Karine Jean-Pierre is grilled by FOX News reporter Jacqui Heinrich on the administration’s treatment and rhetoric surrounding Republicans vs. radical Islamists in our country. Take a wild guess as to who they side with.
Elijah Schaffer explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
