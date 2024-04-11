EMBARRASSING: Press Sec KJP OWNED by Reporter Over Biden HYPOCRISY | Beyond the Headlines

by

We all know that consistency isn’t one of the Biden administration’s strong suits. In the most recent displays of this, Karine Jean-Pierre is grilled by FOX News reporter Jacqui Heinrich on the administration’s treatment and rhetoric surrounding Republicans vs. radical Islamists in our country. Take a wild guess as to who they side with.

Elijah Schaffer explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Beyond The Headlines

You can email Beyond The Headlines here, and read more of Beyond The Headlines's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.