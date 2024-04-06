El Paso Sector of Border-Illegal from Venezuela Arrested Has Ties to Dangerous “Tren de Aragua Gang”

According to the CBP and Chief Jason Owens, an illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested earlier this week in Ysleta, Texas, which is in the El Paso sector of the southern border.

Although he does not appear to have a previous criminal history, he has tattoos that are related to the “Tren de Aragua Gang” in Venezuela.

The Tren de Aragua gang is considered the most powerful and dangerous gang in Venezuela. They are known for drug trafficking, murder, extortion, and other violent crimes.

4/3: USBP agents in Ysleta, TX arrested a Venezuelan w/ no prior criminal history but w/ tattoos associated to the Tren de Aragua Gang. Watch out for this gang. It is the most powerful in Venezuela, known for murder, drug trafficking, sex crimes, extortion, & other violent acts. pic.twitter.com/x1Mg3FpoOq — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) April 6, 2024

Venezuelan gangs have put Americans in danger thanks to the Biden regime leaving the border open. In February, Venezuelan gang members wreaked havoc in New York City with a string of attacks and thefts.

Video footage shows migrant moped riders dragging woman along #NYC street as they steal her phone as cops reveal Venezuelan gang is behind 62 thefts – Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/ZGbudzlJiu — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) February 5, 2024

Biden has willingly ignored the dangers of Venezuelan gangs in the US. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did nothing to take action after warnings.

Last month, illegal from Venezuela led law enforcement on a high-speed chase involving a smuggling operation in Kinney County, Texas.

3/19: A smuggler in a Toyota Camry led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed chase on RM-334 in… pic.twitter.com/5F9WICpJdo — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) March 23, 2024

Since the Biden regime was installed in January of 2021, an estimated 12 million illegals have crossed the border, and the number is growing every day.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.