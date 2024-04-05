In a recent interview with FOX News’ Will Cain, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, once an avid supporter of Joe Biden, has expressed regret over his 2020 endorsement and stated he will not be endorsing Biden for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Johnson, along with everyone who supported Joe Biden, is complicit in the destruction of the US today.

Johnson has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and was seen as part of the broader Hollywood contingent that supported Democratic candidates.

In 2020, Johnson posted a video on Instagram criticizing then-President Donald Trump‘s response to the protests after George Floyd’s death.

He demanded “change” in America and expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, which was responsible for the looting and destruction of cities.

“Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word – we got this – and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun,” Johnson wrote in his caption.

Fast forward to 2024, and The Rock is now taking a step back from his previous political stance.

In his interview, Johnson shared his current views on the state of the nation, “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no. Do I believe we’re going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better.”

Reflecting on his previous endorsement, Johnson said, “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time.” However, he continued, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no.”

WATCH: