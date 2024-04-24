Dust Storm From Sahara Desert Crosses Mediterranean Sea, Gives Greece a Mars-Like Hue (VIDEO)

Skies over southern Greece turned orange on Tuesday (24) with dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa.

A yellow-orange haze of dust from the Sahara desert has blanketed parts of Greece, including the Acropolis and other Athens landmarks.

This prompted authorities to issue health warnings and created oneiric scenes seemingly out of a sci-fi movie.

Associated Press reported:

“Strong southerly winds carried the dust from the Sahara Desert, giving the atmosphere of the Greek capital a Martian-like filter in the last hours of daylight.

The skies are predicted to clear on Wednesday as winds shift and move the dust, with temperatures dipping. On Tuesday, the daily high in parts of the southern island of Crete topped 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), more than 20 degrees C higher than what was registered in much of northern Greece.”

Winds have blown strongly from the south, also fueling early wildfires in southern Greece.

CNN reported:

“The Greek meteorological service said weather conditions on Tuesday had favored the movement of dust from Africa and this was showing up in ‘increased concentrations in the atmosphere’, particularly in the south of the country.

However, the dust would gradually begin to decrease on Wednesday morning, the service predicted, and from midday onwards it would be ‘limited to the east’.”

People have shared their videos and pictures online, as they marveled at the unusual color of the sky.

“Others took evening walks in the city and shared the bright orange scenes on social media. One user posted that meteorologists have said the bright orange dust has made Athens look like ‘a colony of Mars’.

aa Clouds of dust moving from northern Africa to Greece and other regions is a phenomenon that occurs occasionally, bringing limited visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks.”