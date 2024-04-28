Donald Trump Says He Would ‘Even Take Biden’ Over RFK Jr., Calls Him a ‘Democrat Plant’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a series of Truth Social Friday night posts.

Trump said he would even “take Biden” over RFK and accused him of being a Democrat plant.

“RFK Jr. is a Democrat ‘Plant,’ a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected,” Trump began.

“A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him. Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…”

Trump said that the “radicalized” Kennedy family would “never allow him to be a Republican,” and that his primary funder is his vice presidential candidate that “nobody ever heard of.”

In a third post, Trump wrote, “I lived with RFK Jr. in New York and watched him convince Governor Cuomo to make Environmental moves that were outright NASTY. Upstate New York was not allowed to drill or frack as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others ripped off New York Energy. Because of this, prices have skyrocketed all over that part of the Country, but especially Upstate New York and New England. Their Energy Costs are the highest in the U.S., with the exception of California, run by Gavin Newscum, the Worst Governor in the State’s History.”

In the ultimate slam, Trumo concluded by saying, “I’d even take Biden over Junior’, because our Country would last a year or two longer prior to collapse – But it would be dead either way. His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy. Let the Democrats have RFK Jr. They deserve him!”

Kennedy responded to Trump in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by challenging him to a debate.

When frightened men take to social media they risk descending into vitriol, which makes them sound unhinged. President Trump’s rant against me is a barely coherent barrage of wild and inaccurate claims that should best be resolved in the American tradition of presidential debate.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 27, 2024

“Instead of lobbing poisonous bombs from the safety of his bunker, let’s hear President Trump defend his record to me mano-a-mano by respectful, congenial debate,” Kennedy wrote.