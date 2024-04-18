DISGUSTING: Biden Aides Have a Risible Nickname For Donald Trump and (Shock) It Involves Adolf Hitler

Members of the Biden administration have a nickname for Donald Trump and it is as pathetic and unoriginal as it gets.

According to Politico’s West Wing playbook, some Biden aides are referring to Trump as “Hitler Pig,” although this is generally confined to younger members of the regime:

That moniker, four people in Biden’s orbit told West Wing Playbook, is one that aides to and allies of the president — generally younger, more digitally native individuals, not senior staffers, one person clarified — frequently use to describe Trump. A Google search of the term brings up various images (search at your own risk) depicting the former president as, well, a pig. With a swastika armband. That suggests the characterization started online and was adopted later by people in the president’s orbit.

The report continues:

According to the four people who were granted anonymity to speak to West Wing Playbook about the term’s usage in Biden world, it started in late 2022 after Trump invited NICK FUENTES, an avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier, to dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with the rapper KANYE WEST. Calling Trump “Hitler Pig” is not so much an attempt to inject some levity into private conversations as it is a way to characterize what Biden aides see as one of Trump’s most outrageous behavior patterns, the four people all said.

Biden, meanwhile, is said to be “far saltier behind closed doors” when discussing his precedessor, although tries (and often fails) to keep his grievances out of the public eye.

The Trump campaign responded to the report by pointing out Biden’s emphasis on so-called “decency.”

“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don’t have a decent bone in their bodies,” said Brian Hughes, a senior campaign adviser. “These ridiculous and gross comments reflect the failure and dishonesty of the entire Biden operation.”