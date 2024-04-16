DHS Secretary Mayorkas Reveals No Measures in Place to Block Illegal Immigrants from Unlawfully Registering and Voting — “We Do Not Oversee the Election Enrollment Process”

The embattled Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted that his department has no mechanisms in place to prevent illegal immigrants from unlawfully registering and voting in U.S. elections.

It is expected that House Republicans will formally present their impeachment articles against Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

In February, the House of Representatives impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a vote of 214 to 213.

This unprecedented action makes Mayorkas the first cabinet member to be impeached in nearly a century and a half and the first sitting cabinet secretary ever to face impeachment.

The impeachment resolution, known as H. Res. 863, charges Secretary Mayorkas with high crimes and misdemeanors. The allegations within the resolution include a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” concerning the enforcement of U.S. border policy, and a “breach of public trust,” setting a dramatic stage in the House.

The Secretary testified before the House Homeland Security Committee to testify on Biden’s 2025 budget request.

Mayorkas has admitted that the department has no measures to prevent illegal immigrants from potentially registering and voting in U.S. elections.

This admission came amidst a tense exchange with Congressman Dan Bishop during the oversight hearing.

The discussion was ignited by a query from Congressman Dan Bishop, referring to a disputed document purportedly distributed by a non-governmental organization (RCM) in Mexico, which encouraged voting for Biden among illegal aliens.

“RCM bills itself as an operation which houses functions for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal aliens enter the United States. Sec. Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, which received numerous grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundation over the years.”

Congressman Bishop questioned the DHS Secretary on what actions were being taken to safeguard against the registration and voting of non-citizens, especially considering the millions of illegal entries into the United States.

“Congressman, individuals who are not citizens of the United States cannot vote in federal elections,” Mayorkas responded initially to Bishop’s inquiry regarding DHS’s actions to prevent unlawful registration and voting by non-citizens.

However, Bishop’s follow-up question aimed to uncover specific measures DHS is taking to ensure non-citizens do not participate in elections unlawfully.

Mayorkas’s responded: “I believe that it is state and local election officials that monitor the eligibility of individuals. We do not oversee the election enrollment process.”

Joe Hoft previously reported on how Illegals are being registered to vote in Florida. This is likely the case in many other states.

The path non-citizens who cross our border illegally take to get on voter rolls in Florida is as follows. There are some loopholes and practices that allow this to happen:

Cross the US border illegally Get arrested and get immigration court or asylum application paperwork Use immigration court or asylum application paperwork to get a Florida driver’s license, state ID (per s 322.08), or a social security number Sign up for Florida food or medical assistance using the same immigration court or asylum paperwork. An illegal will then receive a solicitation to register to vote in the mail from the government because they signed up for assistance. Just fill out and mail in the voter registration application provided with the solicitation letter (per interpretation of s 97.058). A solicitation letter from The Department of Children and Family Services to a person that appears to be a non-citizen based on a public records search is attached. The Spanish version is what was mailed. Register to vote using your driver license or social security number. If you have neither, just check the box for no ID. No one checks to see if you are a citizen. They just check to see you checked the box on the application saying you are a citizen (per interpretation of s 98.045). Vote. If you get caught plead plausible deniability or entrapment because you were solicited by the government to register to vote.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a significant uptick in voter registrations without a photo ID in three critical swing states: Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The conservative advocacy group End Wokeness brought this trend to light on Tuesday, citing figures that point to a surge since the start of 2024, with Texas experiencing a staggering 1,250,710 such registrations, Pennsylvania with 580,513, and Arizona recording 220,731.

These states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington—issue a driver license to immigrants if they provide certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.