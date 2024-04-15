Devout Christian Golfer Scottie Scheffler Triumphs at Masters, Says His Mission is to ‘Glorify God’

American golfer Scottie Scheffler triumphed at the 2024 Masters Tournament in Augusta on Sunday, but it is his comments about his faith that have also garnered attention in Christian circles.

Scheffler, the favorite going into the tournament and the number-one-ranked golfer in the world, won by an impressive four shots, defeating Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, England’s Tommy Fleetwood (69) and fellow Americans and Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

Two green jackets in three years! Scottie Scheffler is a Masters champion once again. pic.twitter.com/4ClY7EWtx4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2024

When asked earlier in the week as to whether golf defines him, Schleffer said it did not. “I’m a faithful guy,” he responded. “I believe in a Creator. I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that’s what defines me the most.”

“I believe in Jesus. Ultimately I think that’s what defines me most.” The number one golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, shares what defines him. pic.twitter.com/LoFnoySJY5 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) April 9, 2024

He continued:

I feel like I’ve been given a platform to compete and show my talent. It’s not anything that I did. I think I sat up here a couple years ago doing the interview after the 2022 Masters, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, I was underprepared for what was about to happen. I didn’t know what was going to happen.’ I was very anxious that morning. I didn’t know what to expect, and it’s hard to describe the feeling. But I think that’s what defines me the most — is my faith. I believe in one Creator, that I’ve been called to come out here, do my best, compete, and glorify God, and that’s pretty much it.

Scheffler is also awaiting the birth of his first child with his wife Meredith and indicated that he would leave at a “moment’s notice” if necessary.

“As far as her going into labor, I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned,” he said. “We haven’t seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. Yeah, open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to.”

Fortunately for Scheffler, his wife did not go into labor and he won his second Masters victory in three years, collecting a cool $3.6 million in the process.