DEVELOPING: Yazoo County, Mississippi Sheriff Warns Residents That Levees Are About to Break: “Evacuate IMMEDIATELY!”

Strong storms moved into Mississippi on Tuesday evening leaving one person dead and another person injured.

Dozens of homes were damaged by the storms.

By Wednesday morning, the Yazoo County sheriff warned residents to evacuate immediately because the levees were about to break.

Via WTVA:

Authorities in Yazoo County issued an emergency Wednesday morning about a levee break.

The following is part of an announcement from the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office:

“If you or someone that you know lives in the Eastbrook subdivision on Highway 16 in Yazoo County you need to evacuate IMMEDIATELY!!! The levee is about to break on the lake and the houses will flood. Please get out ASAP!!!”

DEVELOPING…

