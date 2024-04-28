DeSantis Responds to Joe Biden’s War on Women and Proud Abolishment of Title IX: “We Will Not Comply” (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden regime proudly announced that women will be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Women will be forced to compete against men. And women will be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

Women and young girls will be forced to share locker rooms and bathrooms based on gender identity rather than biological sex. Young girls everywhere will be subject to the type of sexual exposure allegedly faced by the female athletes forced to share a locker room with trans swimmer Lia Thomas. Preferred pronouns are also now mandated, and even the single use of the “wrong” pronoun can require discipline. And, as May Mailman, Director of Independent Women’s Law Center, notes, Title IX is not a college law. This will impact girls as young as those in the Headstart program, geared to children from three to five years old, those in daycare, and those in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had strong words for Biden and his attack on women, “We will not comply.”

“Florida rejects Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX. We will not comply, and we will fight back.”

“We are not going to let Joe Biden try to inject men into women’s activities.”

“We are not going to let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents. And we are not going to let Joe Biden abuse his Constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida. We stand with opportunities, we are not going to let Biden get away with it.”

“We will not comply.”

Watch: