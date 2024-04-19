Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass Wants Wealthy Residents to Buy Housing for Homeless People

Cities around the country are dealing with a homelessness problem that has exploded in recent years. In Los Angeles, California, the problem is severe, with thousands upon thousands of people living in tents on sidewalks.

Democrat Mayor Karen Bass has an idea for solving the city’s problem. She wants wealthy residents to buy housing for the homeless. Good luck with that.

Does she really think that Hollywood liberals like Rob Reiner are going to put their money where there mouths are? Unlikely.

Townhall reported:

Here’s How One Democrat Mayor Wants to ‘Solve’ Homelessness On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) urged wealthy constituents to buy housing for homeless people in the city. Bass made the remarks as she announced the LA4LA Campaign, which is aimed at creating housing for the city’s growing homeless population. According to the Los Angeles Times, over 45,000 homeless people live in the city… So far, Bass’ Inside Safe program has moved over 21,000 homeless people into temporary housing, according to her website. In her remarks, Bass announced the new initiative and asked “the most fortunate” to help fund housing for the homeless. “We are asking the most fortunate Angelenos to participate in this effort, with personal, private sector and philanthropic funds – to help us acquire more properties, lower the cost of capital and speed up housing,” Bass explained. “This is the mission of our new capital campaign, LA4LA.”… “LA4LA can be a sea change for Los Angeles – an unprecedented partnership to confront this emergency,” Bass continued. “An example of disrupting the status quo to build a new system to save lives.”

FOX News covered the absurdity of this last night.

You can count on the CSD to keep our elected officials accountable for their actions. Tonight we’re filling you in on the campaign promise Mayor Karen Bass isn’t keeping… pic.twitter.com/ncidPRA7dq — Trace Gallagher (@tracegallagher) April 18, 2024

Los Angeles is pretty much doomed at this point.

A year ago Karen Bass was convinced 95% of the homeless in Los Angeles would accept housing. After $67,000,000 and 2,000 dead, it turns out that number was only 0.5% Bass is now looking for a new revenue stream to fund the gigantic failure that is “Inside Safe”. pic.twitter.com/AgiBlyuCdY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 17, 2024

Lyin' Karen Bass @MayorOfLA told *national news* that she could get 95 percent of the homeless to accept taxpayer-provided housing 1.5 years later, we now see that a mere fraction actually accept housing; many want the lawlessness and drug access that LA provides https://t.co/Nx0aLe144R — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) April 18, 2024

Despite all of this, the residents of LA will keep voting for leftists. It makes no sense.