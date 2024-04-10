Democrat Congressman Hospitalized Over ‘Cardiac Episode’

Democrat New Jersey Congressman Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has been hospitalized after a “cardiac episode.”

Payne, a relentless advocate for the COVID vaccine, said in a statement that complications from his diabetes prompted the incident.

“Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. suffered a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes during the weekend,” Payne’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Payne’s office said that he is expected to fully recover, though he remains hospitalized.

The statement continued, “He was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Currently, he is recovering in the hospital as doctors conduct routine exams to monitor and observe his improvement. The Congressman’s prognosis is good and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

The statement also said that Payne will be out of Congress for the week while he recovers.

Fellow New Jersey Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill responded to the news by saying that Payne is a “fighter” in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My heart is with my friend, Congressman Donald Payne, and his family following the cardiac episode he experienced this past weekend,” she said. “Donald is a fighter and I’m encouraged that his prognosis is good and he is receiving the medical care he needs.”

