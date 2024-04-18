Democrat Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Has Been in Coma for 11 Days

by

The Daily Mail has reported Democrat Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ) has been in a coma for 11 days following a heart attack on April 6.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Rep. Payne, who has been a firm advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, suffered a heart attack after having complications with diabetes.

On April 9th, Payne’s office released a statement stating, ‘Currently, Payne is recovering in the hospital as doctors conduct routine exams to monitor and observe his improvement.”

In the latest press release from Payne’s office, a statement read, “Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. suffered a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes last week. Today, he is in stable condition at a local hospital and continues to be under doctor’s care. While we hope for a full recovery, we ask everyone to keep him in your prayers.”

Payne’s office’s latest statement is severely understated compared to the Daily Mail’s latest report, which claims Payne has “yet to awake after suffering the heart attack.”

Per The Daily Mail:

A New Jersey Democrat has been in a coma for 11 days after suffering a heart attack and he has yet to regain consciousness.

Rep. Donald Payne, D-N.J., suffered a heart attack on April 6 and since then he has been in a coma intubated at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Payne, 65, has struggled with health issues in the past such as diabetes and liver problems that have resulted in his needing regular dialysis treatment.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.