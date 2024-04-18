Democrat Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Has Been in Coma for 11 Days

The Daily Mail has reported Democrat Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. (D-NJ) has been in a coma for 11 days following a heart attack on April 6.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Rep. Payne, who has been a firm advocate for COVID-19 vaccines, suffered a heart attack after having complications with diabetes.

On April 9th, Payne’s office released a statement stating, ‘Currently, Payne is recovering in the hospital as doctors conduct routine exams to monitor and observe his improvement.”

In the latest press release from Payne’s office, a statement read, “Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. suffered a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes last week. Today, he is in stable condition at a local hospital and continues to be under doctor’s care. While we hope for a full recovery, we ask everyone to keep him in your prayers.”

Payne’s office’s latest statement is severely understated compared to the Daily Mail’s latest report, which claims Payne has “yet to awake after suffering the heart attack.”

Breaking: Democrat Rep. Payne remains unconscious after April 6 heart attack: Report https://t.co/CUPPLhozam — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 18, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

A New Jersey Democrat has been in a coma for 11 days after suffering a heart attack and he has yet to regain consciousness. Rep. Donald Payne, D-N.J., suffered a heart attack on April 6 and since then he has been in a coma intubated at the Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, according to the New Jersey Globe. Payne, 65, has struggled with health issues in the past such as diabetes and liver problems that have resulted in his needing regular dialysis treatment.