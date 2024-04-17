CREEPY PHOTO OP: Joe Biden Emerges From His Childhood Home in Scranton Holding Hands with Children (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania for a campaign event.

And literally no one cares.

Biden delivered remarks on the US tax code at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple before visiting his childhood home in Scranton.

Far-left protesters greeted Biden at his childhood home.

“Genocide Joe has got to go!” protestors chanted.

Biden spent about 90 in his childhood home

Joe Biden emerged from his childhood home holding hands with children.

This was a really creepy photo op.

