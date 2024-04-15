COWARD: Biden Ignores Calls From Leftist Media, Won’t Commit to Debating Trump

Leftist media organizations are demanding that Donald Trump and Joe Biden commit to hold a series of debates in accordance with the “rich tradition” of doing so in the run-up to presidential campaigns.

In an open letter, media organizations, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, PBS, NBC, NPR, and The Associated Press, urged the two candidates to commit to the idea.

“If there is one thing Americans can agree on during this polarized time, it is that the stakes of this election are exceptionally high,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

Regime media release a joint statement urging Trump and Biden to publicly commit to participate in the general election debates prior to the 2024 November election. pic.twitter.com/EtdRYZ08fR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 14, 2024

“Amidst that backdrop, there is simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of our nation.”

However, as noted by CNBC, Biden is refusing to do so, possibly because his advisers are concerned about the ramifications of doing so:

Asked on March 8 whether he would commit to a debate with Trump, Biden said, “it depends on his behavior.” The president was visibly miffed by his opponent in the freewheeling first 2020 debate, at one point saying, “will you shut up.”

Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a letter this past week that “we have already indicated President Trump is willing to debate anytime, any place and anywhere — and the time to start these debates is now.” They cited the seven 1858 Illinois Senate debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, saying “certainly today’s America deserves as much.” During his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening following Iranian attacks on Israel, Trump held up a placard that read: “Anytime. Anywhere. Anyplace.”

“We have a little, look at this, it’s for him,” he said. “See the podium? I’m calling on Crooked Joe Biden to debate anytime, anywhere, any place. Right there. And we have to debate because our country is going in the wrong direction so badly and while it’s a little bit typically early we have to debate. We have to explain to the American people what the hell is going on.”