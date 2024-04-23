COVER-UP: New Documents PROVE Biden DIRECTLY LINKED to Mar-a-Lago RAID | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: COVER-UP EXPOSED: Judge Cannon Unmasks Redacted Documents Revealing Biden White House Direct Ties to Mar-a-Lago Raid, Jack Smith Investigation

ARTICLE 2:  FBI Codename For Trump Classified Documents Investigation Revealed

ARTICLE 3:  California Fast Food Prices Skyrocket Following Imposition of $20 Minimum Wage

ARTICLE 4: SPRING BREAK MAYHEM: Topless College-Aged Women Violently Brawl During Party Gathering on Popular Georgia Island While Trash Washes into Ocean (VIDEOS)

ARTICLE 5:  Outrageous! Brillant Teen Student and Published Author with 100 GPA Rejected from Dream School Thanks to “Subjective” DEI Lottery Scheme

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.