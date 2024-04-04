OF COURSE: New York Judge Claims FDNY Booing of Letitia James Was Based on Racism

In March, New York Attorney General Letitia James was booed during a ceremony by members of the FDNY. After the booing, there were chants of ‘Trump!’ from the crowd.

When officials from the FDNY recently appeared before a New York judge on an unrelated matter, this incident came up and the judge suggested that this was all about race.

This has been the left’s lazy, go-to excuse for any kind of criticism for years.

FOX News reports:

New York judge says FDNY booing of Letitia James, pro-Trump chants not about politics, ‘has to do with race’ Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis reportedly cited the incident involving members of the New York City Fire Department booing state Attorney General Letitia James and chanting in favor of former President Trump last month in suggesting that a racist culture persists at the FDNY. Garaufis recently ordered FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and the city’s Corporation Counsel, Sylvia Hinds-Radix, to appear before him at a status conference scheduled to discuss the settlement in the Vulcan Society of Black firefighters’ case against the FDNY in May, the New York Daily News reported. At the last status conference on March 14, Vulcan Society President Regina Wilson complained to Garaufis about a March 8 incident where some members of the FDNY booed James and chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as the attorney general took the stage during a promotion ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

Here’s what the judge said:

“Get the EEO [Equal Employment Opportunity] office straightened out. Take some of your brilliant lawyers from the Corporation Counsel and put them in there and start holding hearings. That’s not a request, that’s a direction,” Garaufis responded, according to N.Y. Daily News. “I’ve lived in New York City all my life. I know what the problem is. And believe me, front and center is what happened the other day. This doesn’t have to do with politics, this has to do with race.”

Just ridiculous.

BREAKING: Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis cites FDNY firefighters heckling Letitia James as proof of racism. He used this for a lawsuit filed by black firefighters against the FDNY. "I've lived in NYC all my life. I know what the problem is. This does not have… pic.twitter.com/trEy7zn3K8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2024

People have plenty of reasons to boo Letitia James and none of them are about her race.