OF COURSE: Cornel West Picks Radical BLM Activist as Running Mate

Remember Cornel West? He is still running for president in 2024 as an independent.

West has just announced his choice of running mate. He picked a college professor from California named Melina Abdullah. She is a radical BLM activist, so this is a perfect fit.

West and Abdullah may not get many votes, but they won’t be taking anything away from Trump, that’s for sure.

Politico reports:

Cornel West chooses Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah as his vice president Cornel West tapped university professor and prominent Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah to be his running mate on his long-shot presidential bid. Abdullah has never run for political office before and is the former chair of the Pan-African Studies Department at California State University, Los Angeles. “I wanted to run with someone who would put a smile on the face of Fannie Lou Hamer and Martin Luther King Jr. from the grave,” West said. He announced his pick on Wednesday’s episode of the Tavis Smiley Radio Show on KBLA radio. West is running as an independent candidate and faces significant challenges in his campaign for the White House. West’s fundraising has lagged behind his opponents, raising less than $1 million since launching his bid last summer.

Democrats are worried about West for the same reason they’re worried about RFK:

Democrats were swift to criticize West’s announcement. “Despite Cornel West announcing a running mate, our view remains the same: only two candidates have a path to 270 electoral votes, President Biden and Donald Trump,” said DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni. “The stakes are high, and we know this is going to be a close election — that’s why a vote for any third party candidate is a vote for Donald Trump.”

It’ll be fascinating to see where this ticket picks up votes.

Cornel West for President 2024 is honored to welcome Dr. Melina Abdullah, professor, organizer, activist, a beacon of wisdom and justice, as our Vice Presidential candidate. Together, we’re crafting a future where justice and love lead the way.

This election gets more interesting all the time.