Columbia Student Leader of University Khymani James Who Proudly Said “Zionists Don’t Deserve to Live” Is Expelled

The Gateway Pundit reported on the violent rhetoric of student Khymani James, who is an alleged leader of the Hamas-supporting encampment at Columbia University.

A video shared on social media shows segments of a meeting he participated in with University officials in January, punctuated with clips of his own commentary.

In the meeting, a Columbia official read one of his social media posts in which he discusses killing Zionists, and he was asked, “Do you see why that’s problematic in any way?” to which James proclaimed, “No.”

“I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die,” James said.

Meet Khymani James, a student leader of Columbia University's anti-Israel Gaza Solidarity Encampment who openly states that "Zionists don't deserve to live" He made the comments during a meeting with the school that he live-streamed.

Despite James’ violent rhetoric and ideations being freely expressed and available since January, he was still allowed at Columbia and able to organize the encampment that has spread like a virus to other college campuses across the country.

According to The New York Post, on Friday, a campus spokesman confirmed that James is now not allowed at Columbia, saying, “The student in question has been banned from campus.”

They did not elaborate on whether barring James from the campus indicated a suspension or a permanent expulsion.

If it was simply James’ words that prompted action, one would think Columbia would have responded in January since they heard his violent rhetoric directly from him then.

But it was only after the video of his comments resurfaced and went viral on Thursday that the University finally took action.

It seems his words bothered the University less than people becoming aware of them.

Earlier today, antisemitic scum Khymani James was kicked out of Columbia after his murderous rant targeting Jews went viral on social media.

Rewatched the Wednesday presser Khymani James led. He bragged that he is "very intentional" about framing his messages, defending the use of "river to the sea" and "globalize the intifada" chants. Two days later he tries to say he "misspoke" about killing Jews, gets expelled.

On Friday, James exchanged hugs with radical far-left terrorist apologist Rep. Ilhan Omar(D-MN) and her daughter Isra at the encampment.

WATCH: Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar and her daughter, who was arrested for rioting, embrace anti-Israel agitators at Columbia University's encampment amid nationwide campus takeovers. The Squad member lauds unhinged mobs for their 'bravery and courage' as chaos reigns."

— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2024

On Thursday, Isra announced she has been suspended by Columbia for her part in the rioting that occurred.