Co-Eds Loudly Boo as University of Arkansas Police Officer Cuts Down Student’s Pro-Trump Flag (VIDEO)

A University of Arkansas police officer over the weekend cut down a student’s pro-Trump flag at the Ole Miss vs Arkansas baseball game.

Co-eds loudly booed as the officer cut down the flag.

The incident reportedly happened Friday night.

It is unclear what led to the police presence and cutting down of the flag.

Arkansas police cutting down a Trump flag at the Ole Miss vs Arkansas baseball game last night

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on the University of Arkansas vs Ole Miss series:

The No. 1-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels 5-2 on Thursday night, 8-3 on Friday night and 7-4 on Saturday before combined crowds of 32,649 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It was Arkansas’ first sweep of Ole Miss since Norm DeBriyn’s final season as the Razorbacks’ coach in 2002 when they took three games from the Rebels in Oxford, Miss.

DeBriyn’s Razorbacks also swept Ole Miss at home in 1997 and 1999.

Arkansas took two of three games from Ole Miss nine times previously under Van Horn — including a 2019 NCAA Super Regional at home — but never had won the first two games of a series against the Rebels.

This season the Razorbacks finally got the opportunity for a sweep going into Saturday’s finale.

“It was a really big game for us,” Van Horn said. “We talked to the guys a lot after the game [Friday night] about the opportunity to sweep.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the University of Arkansas for comment and will provide an update as soon as they respond.

