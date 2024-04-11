CNN’s Stephanie Elam Praises OJ Simpson: “So Many People” Were Happy to See Simpson Get Away with Murder Because He Was Rich, Famous and Black (VIDEO)

This is CNN.

The ghouls at CNN were praising double murderer OJ Simpson after it was reported he died after a battle with cancer.

OJ Simpson on Thursday died just a couple of months after it was reported he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In February OJ Simpson denied he was receiving hospice care in a video posted to X.

“Hospice? Hospice? Hahaha!” OJ said in the video. “I’m not in any hospice but I don’t know who put that out there….I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl.”

WATCH:

Fast-forward two months and OJ is now dead.

Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.

Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to OJ Simpson being the murderer, the disgraced football player was found not guilty.

CNN’s Stephanie Elam said the quiet part out loud as she was reporting on OJ Simpson’s death.

She praised OJ Simpson for getting away with murder.

“So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with… er … what other people did in the system as well, too,” Stephanie Elam said.

OJ Simpson’s children had to grow up with a mother and CNN is praising the murderer.

These people are sick.

WATCH: