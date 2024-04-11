Closer Look: Kari Lake Didn’t Admit to Defaming RINO Election Official Stephen Richer in Defamation Case, She Outmaneuvered the Soros Thugs: “My Words Are True, But How Did They Hurt You?” (VIDEO)

Kari Lake recently pled no contest in the lawfare defamation case brought against her by fake “Republican” Stephen Richer and Protect Democracy – a far-left group of Soros and Obama-linked henchmen who are trying to silence all election critics on the right.

Instead of allowing the Soros-linked far-left Protect Democracy to subpoena and dig through her personal communications and campaign secrets and wasting more time or money on the bogus lawsuit, Lake decided it’s time to focus on her campaign. Lake is expected to face Soros-backed far-left Marxist Ruben Gallego in the 2024 general election for the US Senate.

This clearly is a hit job on Kari Lake by her political opponents.

In fact, George Soros’ son recently hosted a fundraiser in Gallego’s honor, which likely led to Lake’s decision to file for default judgment shortly after in the lawsuit filed by Soros-linked attorneys.

Then, ironically, as The Gateway Pundit reported Gallego resorted to attacking Kari Lake for her fundraising event last week with President Trump at the Mar-A-Lago, where she raised a record-shattering one million dollars. This money can now go to her campaign instead of fighting the bogus lawsuit that is simply meant to bankrupt her.

Lake only moved to determine the amount of damages Stephen Richer wants her to pay for the statements that the elected government official didn’t like and allegedly caused him pain and suffering.

However, that didn’t stop Richer and his leftist friends in the fake news media, who quickly started promulgating a narrative that Kari Lake admitted guilt. Headlines such as “Kari Lake admits fault in Stephen Richer defamation case” and “Kari Lake admits she defamed Republican election official” began popping up in Arizona media, and national mainstream media outlets followed.

As for Richer, he told the local KTAR news station, “We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me, lied to the world, lied to Arizona, lied about the 2022 election. And so that will be entered in a court of law, and now we’ll move on to assess just how much it damaged me, and we’re going to say it damaged me a lot” — a total lie.

Howard Fischer, a leftwing hack journalist who despises Kari Lake, wrote for Tucson.com, “In a video statement explaining her decision, Lake insisted her legal capitulation has nothing to do with conceding that her statements were wrong — even though her court papers admit that they were” — another lie.

Lake never admitted to defamation. She only conceded that she did say things that hurt Richer’s feelings while still maintaining that nothing she said was defamatory.

Lake said in a video statement on March 26, “Behind this ridiculous lawsuit are a dozen East Coast lawyers funded by special interests who have rolled into Arizona to interfere in my campaign for US Senate. It’s a political witch hunt, and everyone knows it.”

She continued, “By participating in this lawsuit–it would only serve to legitimize this perversion of our legal system and interfere in our elections. So I won’t be taking part.”

“Instead, I will focus– continue to focus on the issues that matter to the people of Arizona: securing the border, bringing back our economy, improving healthcare and education,” she added:

Lake’s Motion for a Default Judgement even states, “It is often said that defaulting admits the allegations in the operative complaint. This is a misnomer.” The filing then cites case law, which states, “An entry of default serves as a judicial admission of all well-pleaded facts in the complaint. A party against whom default is entered, however, is not held to admit facts that are not well-pleaded or to admit conclusions of law. If a complaint does not include well-pleaded facts for a required showing, entry of default does not mean that required showing has been made.“

The motion clearly stipulates that Lake’s entry of default judgment does not admit to the allegations of defamation or that Richer’s complaint had the required showing of well-pleaded facts.

Read the full filing here.

Kari Lake only admits to making the statements that left Richer butthurt and took a toll on his emotions.

Attorney Mike Davis called it a “shrewd move,” noting that by pleading no contest, her time and money could be better spent winning her race for the Senate than fighting a bogus lawsuit funded by a dark money organization.

This is a very shrewd move by @KariLake. She essentially said: “Even if I defamed you, which I did not, your supposed damages are much less than the money and time I’d spend defending against this Democrat lawfare and election interference.” Kari Lake outfoxed them. https://t.co/U7PCn3YpOj — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) March 27, 2024

Lake joined Bannon’s War Room after filing her Motion for Default Judgement. “My words are true, but how did they hurt you?” Lake said she’s telling Stephen Richer and the far-left group behind his election interference lawfare: