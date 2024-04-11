Chinese Immigrant Who Survived Communism Confronts Gun-Grabber David Hogg at Town Hall – MUST-SEE VIDEO

Lily Fang Williams, who survived Chinese communist regime, confronts David Hogg on his gun-grabbing agenda.

David Hogg is back in the news.

The Parkland High School graduate became of darling of the left when he came out against gun rights following the horrible shooting at his high school by a deranged youth who had been on the FBI radar for months before his homicidal attack that left 17 dead.

Hogg was later accepted at Harvard after 12 schools turned him down.

David Hogg is now making the rounds to push for gun control as American cities descend into chaos thanks to Democrat politicians.

According to Breitbart News, gun-grabber David Hogg, who rose to fame on the tragedy of his dead classmates, is under scrutiny for expenditures of his Leaders We Deserve PAC where almost a third of its expenditures go to travel and consultants.

On Wednesday night David Hogg was confronted at a town hall in New Hampshire by a woman who survived communism in China.

Lily Tang Williams exposed Hogg and the gun grabbers.

Lily Tang Williams: “Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams. Welcome to my ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism. And under Mao, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold the communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered during his cultural revolution.

So my question to you, David, is that can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the US, in DC, will never, never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?

David Hogg: There’s no way I can ever guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical.

Lily Tang Williams: Well, then the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns. Never, never. And you should go to China to see how gun control works for dictatorship of CCP.”

