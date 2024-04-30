CBS News Poll: Half of Voters in Swing States Say Economy is Worse Under Joe Biden

Joe Biden has been a disaster for the American economy and you can tell that people know this because it’s being reflected in the polls.

A new CBS News poll finds that half of voters in swing states believe the economy is worse under Biden.

Almost everything Biden has done from day one has hurt the economy and the buying power of working people. From the moment he shut down the Keystone Pipeline, he has repeatedly made decisions that affected the economy in negative ways.

Breitbart News reports:

About half of voters in swing states Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe the economy got worse under President Joe Biden’s management, a CBS News poll found Sunday.

With the economy ranked as the top 2024 issue, Biden’s poor marks in the three key swing states are terrible news for the president’s reelection hopes.

Seven states, (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina) will decide the president, longtime Democrat adviser Doug Sosnik wrote in the New York Times. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower, he said.

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Below is the share of voters who say the economy became worse under Biden, CBS News reported:

– Wisconsin: 48 percent
– Pennsylvania: 50 percent
– Michigan: 50 percent

Check out this clip from Face the Nation:

This one too:

If people vote with their wallets, and many will, November looks very good for Trump.

