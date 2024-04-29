CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Jewish Student at UCLA Blocked from Entering Open Area on Campus by Anti-Israel Radicals

Young Israel-hating radicals continued their mass protests on university campuses across the US this weekend.

Protesters were manhandled and arrested at Washington University in St. Louis City on Saturday.

An Emory University professor was arrested Saturday for assaulting a police officer. The woman, Caroline Fohlin, also happens to be married to the Dean of Admissions, John Latting.

And anti-Israel protesters mobbed DC elites as they made their way to the White House Correspondents Dinner.

On Sunday, a Jewish student at UCLA was blocked from entering an open area of campus. The student caught the entire event on video.