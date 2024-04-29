CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Jewish Student at UCLA Blocked from Entering Open Area on Campus by Anti-Israel Radicals

by
A Jewish student at UCLA is blocked from crossing campus by radical Jew-hating leftists. Catches it all on video.

Young Israel-hating radicals continued their mass protests on university campuses across the US this weekend.

Protesters were manhandled and arrested at Washington University in St. Louis City on Saturday.

An Emory University professor was arrested Saturday for assaulting a police officer. The woman, Caroline Fohlin, also happens to be married to the Dean of Admissions, John Latting.

And anti-Israel protesters mobbed DC elites as they made their way to the White House Correspondents Dinner.

On Sunday, a Jewish student at UCLA was blocked from entering an open area of campus. The student caught the entire event on video.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.