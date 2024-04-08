“Caitlin Clark Should Return to Iowa, Make $20 Million, and Retire from Basketball – To Avoid Nastiness of What Awaits Her at WNBA” – Jason Whitlock Offers Caitlin Clark Some Sage Advice

by

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark broke every record imaginable this year in women’s AND men’s basketball.

• D-I scoring leader (3,951 pts)
• only D-I player w/ 3,500 pts, 1,000 ast & 850 reb in a career
• most pts in single season in D-I WBB (1,234)
• most 3pt in single season in D-I hist (201)
• most pts (491), ast (152), 3pt (78) in NCAAT in career
• only player w/ 40 pts, 10 ast in NCAAT gm (she has 2)
• only player w/ 30+ pt trip-dbl in NCAAT
• only D-I player to led CBB in pts & ast in single season 2x
• B1G all-time ast leader (1,144)
• only player w/ > 3 career 25+ pt trip-dbl (she has 10)

Caitlin Clark also brought excitement to the game of women’s basketball – something unimaginable before she entered college.

Look at how Caitlin compared to the rest of the women’s league in her performance.

Former women’s record holder Lynette Woodard trashed Clark’s all-time scoring record.

Woodward forgot to mention that she played against smaller schools when she was in college.

Clark and her Iowa teammates sold out every home game and sold out or set attendance records at nearly every major venue they played at all season.

Clark and Iowa broke audience records on ESPN on Monday and then broke that record on Friday in the semi-final.

Via ClutchPoints.

Caitlin Clark single-handedly remade women’s basketball from unwatchable to must-see television.

But this did not go over so well in several circles.

WNBA elites trashed Clark. Former players diminished her accomplishments for some reason. Even many announcers minimized Clark’s popularity.

Dave Portnoy posted this on Sunday on all the hatred thrown at Caitlin Clark.

The women would rather destroy Caitlin Clark than admit to her greatness.

Jason Whitlock may have offered Caitlin the most logical advice telling Caitlin to stay at Iowa for another year, make millions, and then bypass the WNBA and retire.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

