BREAKING: Soros-Funded DA Alvin Bragg Files Motion to Hold Trump in Contempt for Allegedly Violating ‘Gag Order’ (VIDEO)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose election campaign received significant funding from radical left billionaire George Soros, has filed a motion to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court.

The motion alleges that Trump violated a gag order set by Judge Juan Merchan during the jury selection phase of the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial.

Earlier this month, far-left judge Merchan expanded Trump’s gag order and barred the former president from criticizing his family members. In March, Judge Merchan issued a gag order against Trump.

Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case. Alvin Bragg accused Trump of violating the gag order when he criticized Merchan’s daughter even though she isn’t a witness or a juror.

Trump threw down the gauntlet and blasted Judge Merchan in a series of Truth Social posts after the far-left judge expanded the gag order.

President Trump said he will continue to tell the truth and “gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela” and is willing to “sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause.”

“Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with – How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela – It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social a couple of weeks ago.

The Manhattan DA’s office said in the motion that Trump’s actions, which included labeling Cohen as a “disgraced attorney and felon” in one of his posts and referring to Judge Merchan and prosecutors as “thugs,” represent a willful violation of the court’s directives.

The motion said:

“It is absolutely critical that defendant immediately halt any conduct that would violate the April 1 order’s narrow restrictions to protect the integrity of the ongoing trial. A finding of criminal contempt, imposition of sanctions, and stark warnings from this court are the minimum remedies necessary to achieve this indispensable objective.”

Judge Juan Merchan has set a hearing for April 23 to consider the prosecutors’ request to find the former president in contempt.

On Monday, the office of the Manhattan District Attorney not only sought a finding of contempt but also requested the imposition of sanctions against Trump. These include a financial penalty for each alleged violation and a stern warning that further violation could result in jail time.

The DA’s office outlined its request for the court to enforce a $1,000 sanction for each of three prior posts, demand their removal, and caution Trump against future violations under threat of incarceration.

According to the motion:

In addition, this Court should again admonish defendant to comply with his obligations under the order. And finally, this Court should warn defendant that future violations of the Court’s restrictions on his extrajudicial statements can be punished not only with additional fines, but also with a term of incarceration of up to thirty days. It is absolutely critical that defendant immediately halt any conduct that would violate the April 1 order’s narrow restrictions to protect the integrity of the ongoing trial. A finding of criminal contempt, imposition of sanctions, and stark warnings from this Court are the minimum remedies necessary to achieve this indispensable objective.

Judge Merchan has indicated his intention to sign an order that will outline the procedures for addressing the contempt motion.

“This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long. He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team. The New York System of “Justice” is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social Tuesday.

