BREAKING: Senate Passes $95.3 Billion Aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan — 31 Republicans Voted with Democrats

The Senate has approved a massive $95 billion emergency foreign aid package with no U.S. border security.

A group of RINOs joined Democrats to support the bill. The measure passed by a vote of 79 to 18.

The passing of the bill saw 48 Democrats joined by 31 Republicans in favor of the foreign aid efforts. However, 15 Republicans broke ranks to vote against the package, with three Democrats joining in opposition.

The finalized bill encompasses extensive provisions:

$47.7 billion through the Defense Department to support Ukraine’s military with training, equipment, weapons, and logistical aid.

through the Defense Department to support Ukraine’s military with training, equipment, weapons, and logistical aid. $13.4 billion to restock U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine.

to restock U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine. $20.5 billion for U.S. Armed Forces support in Europe.

for U.S. Armed Forces support in Europe. $9.5 billion in economic aid to Ukraine as a forgivable loan.

in economic aid to Ukraine as a forgivable loan. Added to this is 15 billion** in military aid designated for Israel and ** 9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict zones, a point of contention for conservative Republicans concerned about the funds being intercepted by Hamas.

in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict zones, a point of contention for conservative Republicans concerned about the funds being intercepted by Hamas. The bill also allots $8 billion to counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific and introduces legislation that would force the divestment or ban of TikTok in the United States.

Senate easily passes aid bill for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. The bill now goes to the President for his signature. pic.twitter.com/ccWPx4wahR — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 24, 2024

“Today the Senate sends a unified message to the entire world. America will always defend democracy in its hour of need. We tell our allies we will stand with you. We tell our adversaries don’t mess with us,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared on the Senate floor per NBC.

“If we want the world to remain a safe place for freedom, for democratic principles, and for our future prosperity, then America must lead the way. And with this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, not falter, not fail.”

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said U.S. “adversaries want America to decide that reinforcing allies and partners is not in our interest and that investing in strategic competition is not worth it. They want us to take hard-earned credibility and light it on fire.”

“But today, the Senate responded by reaffirming a commitment to rebuild and modernize our military, restore our credibility, and give the current commander in chief, as well as the next, more tools to secure our interests,” he continued.

Below are the 15 Senators who stood with the American people:

1. John Barrasso, R-WY

2. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN

3. Mike Braun, R-IN

4. Ted Budd, R-NC

5. Ted Cruz, R-TX

6. Bill Hagerty, R-TN

7. Josh Hawley, R-MO

8. Ron Johnson, R-WI

9. Mike Lee, R-UT

10. Cynthia Lummis, R-WY

11. Roger Marshall, R-KS

12. Marco Rubio, R-FL

13. Eric Schmitt, R-MO

14. Rick Scott, R-FL

15. J.D. Vance, R-OH

Below are the Senate Republicans voted to pass the $95 billion foreign aid bill:

1. John Boozman, R-AR

2. Katie Britt, R-AL

3. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

4. Bill Cassidy, R-LA

5. Susan Collins, R-ME

6. John Cornyn, R-TX

7. Tom Cotton, R-AR

8. Kevin Cramer, R-ND

9. Mike Crapo, R-ID

10. Steve Daines, R-MT

11. Joni Ernst, R-IA

12. Deb Fischer, R-NE

13. Lindsey Graham, R-SC

14. Chuck Grassley, R-IA

15. John Hoeven, R-ND

16. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS

17. John Kennedy, R-LA

18. James Lankford, R-OK

19. Mitch McConnell, R-KY

20. Jerry Moran, R-KS

21. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK

22. Lisa Murkowski, R-AK

23. Pete Ricketts, R-NE

24. James Risch, R-ID

25. Mitt Romney, R-UT

26. Mike Rounds, R-SD

27. Tim Scott, R-SC

28. Dan Sullivan, R-AK

29. John Thune, R-SD

30. Thom Tillis, R-NC

31. Roger Wicker, R-MS

32. Todd Young, R-IN

This vote comes after the globalist sycophants, led by globalist Speaker Mike Johnson, passed three separate foreign-aid bills in a 311-112 uniparty vote that will provide funding to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, transferring a total of $95 billion from the U.S. Treasury directly to foreign governments. The massive foreign-aid package now heads to Joe Biden, where he is expected to rubber-stamped and sign it on Wednesday.

“Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history’s call at this critical inflection point. Congress has passed my legislation to strengthen our national security and send a message to the world about the power of American leadership: we stand resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression,” Biden said in a statement.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.”

The package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

After President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term is over in January. If Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later.

They allocate zero funds for veterans, the homeless, Lahaina, the border, and America itself, yet they are so eager to spend on foreign wars. When it concerns Americans, it seems money is suddenly limited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.