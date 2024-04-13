DEVELOPING: Alarms Blare at U.S. Embassy in Erbil, Iraq Amid Explosions Near Diplomatic and Coalition Sites

Credit: Islamic Republic News Agency

Alarms have been set off at the U.S. Embassy in Erbil, Iraq following a series of loud explosions in close proximity to the compound, which also houses facilities used by the international coalition.

Rody Sher, the Interim Editor in Chief at ACI MENA News, was among the first to report on the unfolding events.

“U.S. Embassy in Erbil activates alarm following loud explosions near embassy and international coalition facilities,” Sher reported.

Multiple additional explosions were reported near the U.S. Embassy and the sites associated with the international coalition forces. The nature and cause of these explosions are yet to be confirmed, but the reports suggest an ongoing security incident that has put the region on high alert.

DEVELOPING…

