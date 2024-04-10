BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Philadelphia at Ramadan Event…Hundreds Were In Attendance…Several Arrests Have Been Made [VIDEO]

by

A mass shooting is being reported in West Philadelphia, reportedly at Clara Muhammad Square, at an Eid al-Fitr event, celebrating the final day of  Ramadan, a holy month of fasting celebrated by Muslims around the world.

The cause of the shooting or the names of the suspects have not yet been released.

In Philadelphia, PA, only moments ago, it’s being reported that multiple people have been shot at an event celebrating the final day of Ramadan.

According to Mike Nik, there is a major police response to the shooting near Clara Muhammad Square, which is near Girard St and 48th St. in Philadelphia.

According to Steve Keeley of local Fox 29, Multiple people have been shot, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, and police have made “numerous arrests,” and “At least 4 guns were recovered.”

Keeley tweeted: “Sources tell me at the scene of shooting at 46th & Wyalusing Avenue at a Ramadan event. At least one Philadelphia Police officer also fired a weapon.

In another tweet, Keeley shared a map of the location where the shooting took place, saying that hundreds of people were attending the Ramadan event where the shooting took place.

 

A pedestrian running from the shooting was also reportedly hit by a car. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

A heavy police presence has descended on the area near the Philadelphia Masjid, and early reports indicate the shooting may have occurred outside the mosque.

Reports indicate that multiple individuals were victims of gunfire, although the… pic.twitter.com/86TWaLo2S7

Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as a guide for humanity with clear proofs of guidance and the standard “to distinguish between right and wrong”.

Photo of author
Patty McMurray

You can email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.