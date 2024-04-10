BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Philadelphia at Ramadan Event…Hundreds Were In Attendance…Several Arrests Have Been Made [VIDEO]

A mass shooting is being reported in West Philadelphia, reportedly at Clara Muhammad Square, at an Eid al-Fitr event, celebrating the final day of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting celebrated by Muslims around the world.
The cause of the shooting or the names of the suspects have not yet been released.
In Philadelphia, PA, only moments ago, it’s being reported that multiple people have been shot at an event celebrating the final day of Ramadan.
BREAKING: SHOOTING HAS BEEN REPORTED AT RAMADAN EVENT IN PHILADELPHIA
pic.twitter.com/NHrj0afjl4
— Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) April 10, 2024
According to Mike Nik, there is a major police response to the shooting near Clara Muhammad Square, which is near Girard St and 48th St. in Philadelphia.
Major police response near Clara Muhammad Square, which is near Girard/48th. @6abc pic.twitter.com/dTUJneBiIi
— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) April 10, 2024
According to Steve Keeley of local Fox 29, Multiple people have been shot, according to the Philadelphia Police Department, and police have made “numerous arrests,” and “At least 4 guns were recovered.”
Keeley tweeted: “Sources tell me at the scene of shooting at 46th & Wyalusing Avenue at a Ramadan event. At least one Philadelphia Police officer also fired a weapon.
In another tweet, Keeley shared a map of the location where the shooting took place, saying that hundreds of people were attending the Ramadan event where the shooting took place.
BREAKING: Shooting “at Ramadan event with hundreds of people in attendance at 46th and Wyalusing.” Multiple @PhillyPolice sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/uQrY1gbX23
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 10, 2024
– A significant mass shooting incident has unfolded in West Philadelphia during a Ramadan gathering.
It’s being reported hundreds of people were in attendance at this event.
A pedestrian running from the shooting was also reportedly hit by a car. The extent of their injuries is not clear.
A heavy police presence has descended on the area near the Philadelphia Masjid, and early reports indicate the shooting may have occurred outside the mosque.
Reports indicate that multiple individuals were victims of gunfire, although the… pic.twitter.com/86TWaLo2S7
JUST IN: Mass shooting at Eid event in Philadelphia.
Multiple casualties, 4 arrests were made with multiple guns seized. pic.twitter.com/QtAtlnHe1L
— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 10, 2024
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, A shooting erupted during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least two people and causing pandemonium near one of the city’s largest mosques.
Gunfire erupted sometime after 2 p.m. in the Parkside section of the city near Philadelphia Masjid. At least two people were shot and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and one of the two is being treated as a prisoner.
According to police scanners, a large police presence is still underway around 48th and Girard Avenues as officers attempt to secure the area and recover evidence from the scene.
Nearby schools were placed on lockdown, and police have organized a parent-child reunification area to help connect people who ran when the gunfire erupted.
We cannot confirm this report, but it’s being said that there are mass casualties at the shooting scene in Philadelphia.
BREAKING: Mass shooting at Eid event in Philadelphia
There are multiple casualties.
4 shooters were arrested and multiple guns seized. pic.twitter.com/VWqIPVQjo3
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 10, 2024
Right Angle Network shared another video from the scene of the mass shooting.
— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 10, 2024
Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as a guide for humanity with clear proofs of guidance and the standard “to distinguish between right and wrong”.