BREAKING: Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Hits Taiwan – Tsunami Alert for Japanese Islands – 3-Meter Waves Expected (VIDEO)

A  7.5-magnitude earthquake has hit the northeast of the Republic of China (Taiwan). According to locals, this was the strongest earthquake to hit the Island in 25 years!

Taiwanese media reports that multiple buildings in downtown Hualien collapsed due to the Earthquake!

Watch: Earthquake hits the new Zhongzheng Bridge in Taipei.

Japanese media NHK reports that tsunami alerts have been issued to ALL Okinawa and Ryukyu Prefecture Islands following the earthquake in Taiwan.

NHK TV warns of an approaching 3-meter tsunami following the earthquake and shows boats and ships quickly leaving the harbor on Yonaguni Island.

CNN reports:

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan.

The quake’s epicenter is located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the city of Hualien.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands, warning of waves up to 3 meters expected imminently.”

